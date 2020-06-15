3M May Total Sales Down 20% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - 3M Co. (MMM) reported that its total sales for the month of May 2020 declined 20 percent year-on-year to $2.2 billion.

Organic local-currency sales declined 21 percent while acquisitions, net of divestitures, increased sales by 2 percent. Foreign currency translation reduced sales by 1 percent year-on-year.

Total sales declined 11 percent in Health Care, 12 percent in Consumer, 17 percent in Safety and Industrial, and 30 percent in Transportation and Electronics.

Organic local-currency sales declined 11 percent in Consumer, 15 percent in Safety and Industrial, 22 percent in Health Care, and 28 percent in Transportation and Electronics.

On a geographic basis, total sales declined 15 percent in Asia Pacific, 21 percent in the Americas, and 26 percent in EMEA or Europe, Middle East and Africa. Organic local-currency sales declined 15 percent in Asia Pacific, the Americas declined 24 percent (including the U.S. down 22 percent), and EMEA declined 25 percent.

