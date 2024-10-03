3M Launches Solar Charging Enabled Bluetooth Hearing Protector

3M Company MMM recently unveiled WorkTunes Connect + Solar Hearing Protector, a first-of-its-kind solar charging wireless Bluetooth hearing protector available in the market. The launch of the headset is built on a strategic collaboration between 3M and Exeger to develop a reliable and long-lasting self-powered consumer hearing protector solution.



The headset leverages the state-of-the-art solar cell technology, Powerfoyle, invented and produced by Exeger in Sweden. The use of Powerfoyle technology enables the headset to charge itself continuously with both indoor and outdoor light sources. This eliminates the need to charge the headset from a power outlet, thus providing virtually an unlimited power option.



3M’s WorkTunes Connect + Solar Hearing Protector comes with a Noise Reduction Rating of 26 dB, allowing users to reduce their exposure to hazardous noise and lower the risk of hearing loss. The company’s hearing protector technology also offers an upgrade to its previous versions that will ensure higher noise reduction, better sound quality and improved battery life.



The advanced hearing protector features a built-in microphone that enables users to easily communicate over phone calls without removing the headset. Its intelligent background-noise reduction functionality also helps in enhancing call clarity, even in noisy environments. The headset is available on Amazon.com at $169.99.

MMM’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

3M, with a $74.3 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The company’s performance is being hurt by weakness in packaging & expression and home & auto care businesses. It expects consumer retail discretionary spending on hardline goods to remain muted for the rest of the year, which is likely to hurt its overall performance.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past month, the stock has gained 2.5% compared with the industry’s 14.4% growth.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies are discussed below.



Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



CSL delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 16.3%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carlisle’s 2024 earnings has increased 1.7%.



Crane Company CR presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 11.2%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CR’s 2024 earnings has increased 0.4%.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. PH delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 11.2%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Parker-Hannifin’s fiscal 2025 (ending June 2025) earnings has increased 1.3%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

3M Company (MMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crane Company (CR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.