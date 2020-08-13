3M July Organic Local-currency Sales Up 3%

(RTTNews) - 3M (MMM) reported that its total sales for July increased 6 percent year-on-year to $2.8 billion. Organic local-currency sales increased 3 percent.

Total sales increased 29 percent in Health Care, 9 percent in Consumer, and 6 percent in Safety and Industrial, while Transportation and Electronics declined 7 percent. Organic local-currency sales increased 11 percent in Health Care, 9 percent in Consumer, and 8 percent in Safety and Industrial, while Transportation and Electronics declined 6 percent.

