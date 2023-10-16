3M judge warns of scam targeting veterans in earplug litigation

By Brendan Pierson

Oct 16 (Reuters) - A federal judge has warned of an identity theft scam targeting U.S. military veterans and service members potentially covered by 3M Co's $6 billion settlement of more than 200,000 lawsuits alleging its earplugs caused hearing damage.

U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers in Pensacola, Florida, who has overseen the mass tort litigation over the military-issue earplugs, said in an order Saturday that settlement claimants had received calls from "bad actors" posing as the settlement administrator, Archer Systems LLC and asking for their full social security numbers and birth dates, purportedly to confirm their participation in the settlement.

Rodgers said Archer would never ask for full social security numbers, and that any claimants receiving the scam calls should contact their attorneys. She instructed plaintiffs' attorneys in the litigation to send a copy of her order to their clients, and the court clerk to send it to all claimants without attorneys.

The judge said the Federal Bureau of Investigation had been informed of the scam. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"We commend Judge Rodgers for proactively notifying claimants of these scam calls and encourage all servicemembers to validate requests for personal information and contact their attorneys with questions about the settlement claims process," plaintiffs' lawyers Bryan Aylstock and Christopher Seeger said in a joint statement.

3M did not immediately comment.

About 240,000 people are expected to be eligible for the settlement, which was announced in August. 3M has the right to walk away if less than 98 percent of eligible claimants opt in. Both sides have expressed confidence the threshold will be met.

The money will be paid out from 2023 to 2029, and $1 billion will be in the form of 3M stock, the company said at the time. The Minnesota-based company said it was not admitting liability and that the earplugs "are safe and effective when used properly."

The Combat Arms earplugs at the center of the litigation were made by Aearo Technologies, a company 3M acquired in 2008. They were used by the U.S. military in training and combat from 2003 to 2015, including in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuits claim that the company hid design flaws, fudged test results and failed to provide instructions for proper use of the earplugs, leading to hearing damage.

The lawsuits were consolidated before Rodgers in 2019, eventually becoming the largest federal mass tort litigation in U.S. history. At its height, the litigation accounted for about 30% of all federal court cases nationwide.

The case is In re 3M Combat Arms Earplug Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Florida, No. 19-md-2885.

For the plaintiffs: Bryan Aylstock of Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz, Christopher Seeger of Seeger Weiss and others

For 3M: Kimberly Branscome of Dechert and others

Read more:

3M agrees to pay $6 billion in US military earplug lawsuit settlement

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

((Brendan.Pierson@thomsonreuters.com; 332-219-1345 (desk); 646-306-0235 (cell);))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.