News & Insights

Markets
MMM

3M Issues Q1 & FY24 Guidance; Stock Plunges

January 23, 2024 — 07:16 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - 3M (MMM) announced, for fiscal 2024, the company estimates: adjusted earnings per share in a range of $9.35 to $9.75; adjusted total sales growth in the range of 0.25 to 2.25 percent; and adjusted organic sales to be flat to up 2%. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $9.81. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company expects: adjusted earnings per share in a range of $2.00 to $2.15; and adjusted sales of approximately $7.6 billion. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $2.22.

The company noted that the pending spin of the Health Care business remains on track for first half 2024.

Fourth quarter net income attributable to company was $945 million compared to $541 million, previous year. GAAP earnings per share was $1.70 compared to $0.98, prior year. Adjusted EPS was $2.42, up 11% from a year ago. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.31, for the quarter.

Fourth quarter sales were $8.0 billion, down 0.8 percent year-on-year, with organic sales decline of 1.9 percent year-on-year. Adjusted sales were $7.7 billion, down 0.3 percent year-on-year with adjusted organic sales decline of 1.4 percent year-on year. Analysts on average had estimated $7.7 billion in revenue.

Shares of 3M are down 5% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MMM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.