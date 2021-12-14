3M is stuck in conglomerate purgatory

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - 3M is stuck in a purgatory that other conglomerates are avoiding. While giants like General Electric and Johnson & Johnson undergo full-scale breakups, the $100 billion industrial giant that makes Post-it Notes said on Tuesday that it was merging its food safety group with Neogen. The deal, which gives the 3M division an equity value of $4.3 billion, won’t solve Chief Executive Mike Roman’s problem.

The Minnesota-based company will receive $1 billion and the way the deal’s structured means its shareholders will retain just over half of the combined company. This isn’t a terrible transaction: it values the 3M division at around 32 times EBITDA, higher than its own estimated 2022 multiple, according to research firm Gordon Haskett.

Still, it’s hardly transformational, as investors’ reaction showed. https://news.3m.com/NEOGEN-to-Combine-3M-Food-Safety-Business-With-its-Existing-Operations-Creating-a-Global-Industry-Leader The company’s stock price rose less than 1% on the news, a lacklustre response that is in keeping with recent years’ performance. 3M’s total return for the past three years is negative even though it is a big dividend payer and it sells products, like medical masks, that should have done well during the pandemic.

One problem is that 3M is composed of too many pieces that don’t really fit together. It is organized into four divisions which are then divided into a total of more than 20 subsets, each with its own reporting line. The food safety group, which makes products that detect salmonella, is one of the smallest in the health care business segment. That division also houses oral care– which makes braces – and water filtration systems.

And yet a breakup of those disparate groups isn’t just unwieldy, it might even make the company less valuable. As Roman recently noted at a conference, technologies used in its electronics division are now being used for automobiles. So as the corporate world moves away from conglomerates, 3M remains stuck together like glue. Unfortunately, that means shareholders might come unstuck.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Industrial giant 3M said on Dec. 14 that it would merge its food safety business with Neogen in a deal that gives the division an equity value of $4.3 billion.

- The deal involves a reverse Morris Trust structure, a strategic way to divest a division tax-free. Under the terms of the deal, existing Neogen shareholders will own approximately 49.9% of the combined company, while 3M shareholders will own the rest.

- The boards of directors of both Neogen and 3M have unanimously approved the transaction.

