3M is a banker’s idea of no fun

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Doing deals may not fix 3M’s problems. Even if it could, the U.S. industrial group might struggle to get Wall Street’s most skilled advisors to help. The maker of Post-It Notes, which on Tuesday said it would spin off its food safety business, has paid Wall Street around $320 million in fees in more than two decades, just 5% of what General Electric has generated, and far less than Siemens and Johnson & Johnson, according to Refinitiv estimates.

As conglomerates go, GE, which has handed nearly $7 billion to investment banks including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs since 2000, has done better over the short term. Its shares have returned almost 70% over the past three years including dividends, whereas 3M’s total return is flat even though it is a big dividend payer.

But GE’s shareholders might wonder if they got the right long-term advice. Since the turn of the millennium, 3M’s total return has been more than 400%, while GE shareholders are around 55% worse off than 21 years ago. 3M may lack good ideas, but at least it didn’t pay for bad ones. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

