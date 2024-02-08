News & Insights

US Markets
MMM

3M India posts smallest profit growth in nine quarters as costs bite

Credit: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

February 08, 2024 — 03:46 am EST

Written by Manvi Pant for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Diversified products maker 3M India TMIN.NS posted on Thursday its smallest profit growth in nine quarters, as surging input costs countered sustained demand for its core products.

Consolidated profit after tax came increased more than 8% from a year earlier to 1.35 billion rupees (about $16 million) in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, the Indian unit of U.S.-based industrial conglomerate 3M MMM.N said in an exchange filing.

Input costs rose 5.9% to 3.98 billion rupees, sending the company's total expenses slightly higher.

Sales increased at the mainstay safety & industrial and transportation & electricals segments, which together account for 69% to 74% of 3M India's total revenue, while the smaller healthcare segment saw a fall in revenue.

"Business trends broadly remained steady versus the previous quarter, though some softness was observed in the healthcare segment," Managing Director Ramesh Ramadurai said.

Sustained infrastructure spending ahead of the 2024 general elections has boosted demand for industrial products, helping companies like 3M to make strong profits in the past year.

Shares of 3M India, which gained more than 17% in the December quarter, fell 1.2% after the results came.

Last month, parent company 3M forecast full-year earnings below estimates, saying the macro environment remained muted.

($1 = 82.9950 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Manvi.Pant@thomsonreuters.com; +918447554364;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MMM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.