3M India (NSE:3MINDIA) Price Target Increased by 6.39% to 29,733.00

The average one-year price target for 3M India (NSE:3MINDIA) has been revised to 29,733.00 / share. This is an increase of 6.39% from the prior estimate of 27,948.00 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29,441.50 to a high of 30,607.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.14% from the latest reported closing price of 24,144.80 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3M India. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3MINDIA is 0.04%, a decrease of 14.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 134K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3MINDIA by 16.46% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3MINDIA by 16.14% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 6.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3MINDIA by 1.10% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.