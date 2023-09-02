3M India (NSE:3MINDIA) Price Target Increased by 20.75% to 35,904.00

The average one-year price target for 3M India (NSE:3MINDIA) has been revised to 35,904.00 / share. This is an increase of 20.75% from the prior estimate of 29,733.00 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35,552.00 to a high of 36,960.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.33% from the latest reported closing price of 30,342.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3M India. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 13.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3MINDIA is 0.04%, an increase of 7.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.23% to 140K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3MINDIA by 11.06% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 7.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3MINDIA by 4.25% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.