3M hit with $110 million verdict in latest U.S. military earplug trial

Nate Raymond Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

A federal jury on Thursday awarded $110 million to two U.S. Army veterans who said combat earplugs sold by 3M Co to the military caused them to suffer hearing damage, the largest verdict yet to result from hundreds of thousands of lawsuits over the product.

Jurors in Pensacola, Florida, sided with U.S. Army veterans Ronald Sloan and William Wayman, who alleged that 3M's Combat Arms Earplugs Version 2's design was defective, according to a spokesperson for the plaintiffs' lawyers.

