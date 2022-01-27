3M hit with $110 million verdict in latest U.S. military earplug trial

Jan 27 (Reuters) - A federal jury on Thursday awarded $110 million to two U.S. Army veterans who said combat earplugs sold by 3M Co MMM.N to the military caused them to suffer hearing damage, the largest verdict yet to result from hundreds of thousands of lawsuits over the product.

Jurors in Pensacola, Florida, sided with U.S. Army veterans Ronald Sloan and William Wayman, who alleged that 3M's Combat Arms Earplugs Version 2's design was defective, according to a spokesperson for the plaintiffs' lawyers.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Nate.Raymond@thomsonreuters.com and Twitter @nateraymond; 347-243-6917; Reuters Messaging: nate.raymond.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.