Markets
MMM

3M Guides FY21 In Line With Estimates; Q4 Results Top View - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 on Tuesday, 3M Co. (MMM) initiated its earnings, sales and organic local-currency sales growth outlook for the full-year 2021, in line with analysts' expectations.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $9.20 to $9.70 per share on sales growth of 5 to 8 percent, with organic local-currency growth between 3 and 6 percent. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.52 per share on net sales growth of 6.1 percent to $33.91 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to 3M increased to $1.39 billion or $2.38 per share from $0.97 billion or $1.66 per share in the prior-year quarter. Sales were up 5.8 percent year-on-year to $8.58 billion. Organic local-currency sales grew 5.5 percent.

The Street was looking for earnings of $2.15 per share on net sales of $8.40 billion for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MMM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular