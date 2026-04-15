3M Gains From Strength in Safety & Industrial Unit: A Sign of More Upside?

The strongest driver of 3M Company’s MMM business at the moment is the persistent strength in its Safety and Industrial segment. Strong momentum in electrical, industrial adhesives and tapes, industrial specialties and personal safety markets has been driving the segment’s performance. In 2025, sales from the electrical and industrial adhesives & tapes markets grew in high-single-digit, while sales from personal safety markets increased in mid-single-digit.



Stable demand for electrical infrastructure products like medium voltage cable accessories and insulation tapes boosted the segment’s results. The segment delivered an adjusted organic sales growth of 3.2% year over year in 2025. The segment’s operating income margin increased year over year, driven by benefits from sales growth, productivity and disciplined capital spending, partially offset by continued growth investments in the business.



Backed by strength across its businesses, the company provided a positive outlook. For 2026, 3M expects total adjusted organic sales to grow 3% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted earnings are expected to be in the range of $8.50-$8.70 per share. The midpoint of the guided range is about $8.60, which reflects an increase from earnings of $8.06 per share reported in 2025.

Segmental Performance of MMM’s Peers in Q1

Among 3M’s major peers, Honeywell International Inc. HON is witnessing strength in its commercial aviation aftermarket business, driven by growth in air transport flight hours, higher shipset deliveries and supply-chain improvements. In the fourth quarter, Honeywell’s commercial aviation aftermarket sales increased 13% year over year. Strength in Honeywell’s defense and space business, owing to stable U.S. and international defense spending volumes, has also been proving beneficial.



Its another peer, Griffon Corporation GFF is witnessing strength in the Consumer and Professional Products (CPP) segment. An increase in demand for consumer and professional products across Australia and Canada is driving the segment’s performance. Griffon’s CPP segment saw year-over-year growth of 2% in revenues in the fiscal first quarter.

The Zacks Rundown for MMM

Shares of 3M have gained 17% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 16.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, 3M is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22X, above the industry average of 16.65X. MMM carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MMM’s earnings for 2026 and 2027 has increased 0.8% and 1.2%, respectively, in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MMM stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.