3M forecasts 2024 profit below analyst estimates

Credit: REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

January 23, 2024 — 06:53 am EST

Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial conglomerate 3M Co MMM.N forecast on Tuesday full-year earnings below analysts' estimate, sending its shares down 5.3% in premarket trading.

It forecast 2024 profit between $9.35 and $9.75 per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of $9.81, according to LSEG data.

The St. Paul, Minnesota-based company also reported an adjusted profit of $2.42 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with $2.18 per share a year earlier.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

