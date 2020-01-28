US Markets

3M forecast 2020 profit below estimates on weak Asia demand

Contributor
Rachit Vats Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

U.S. industrial giant 3M Co forecast 2020 profit below expectations and narrowly missed quarterly revenue estimates on Tuesday, as it faces sluggish demand in Asia, its largest market outside the United States, sending its shares down 2.4%.

Adds, details on 2020 outlook, background, share movement

Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial giant 3M Co MMM.N forecast 2020 profit below expectations and narrowly missed quarterly revenue estimates on Tuesday, as it faces sluggish demand in Asia, its largest market outside the United States, sending its shares down 2.4%.

3M, which makes everything from adhesive tapes to air filters, also said it would cut 1,500 jobs globally as it continues to restructure its businesses.

It expects 2020 profit of between $9.30 per share and $9.75 per share, whose midpoint was below the average analysts' estimate of $9.61 per share.

China, a high-growth market for 3M, expanded at its slowest pace in almost three decades in 2019 amid a bruising trade war with the United States that hit factory production.

Net income attributable to 3M fell to $969 million, or $1.66 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.35 billion, or $2.27 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the maker of Post-it notes and Scotch tape earned $1.95 per share.

Net sales fell 2.1% to $8.11 billion and missed expectations of $8.12 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Rachit.Vats@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3798; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular