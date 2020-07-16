3M Files Lawsuits, Removes Thousands Of Deceptive Websites To Stop Pandemic Profiteers

(RTTNews) - 3M Co. (MMM), in an update on ongoing actions to combat Covid-related fraud, said that it filed 18 lawsuits and removed thousands of deceptive websites and social media posts to stop pandemic profiteers.

3M said it has created hotlines and websites around the world to report suspected fraud, and published N95 respirator pricing information to help customers avoid inflated prices.

The company noted that its legal team members have investigated more than 4,000 reports globally of suspected fraud, counterfeiting, and price gouging. 3M has filed 18 lawsuits in 10 states and Canada. 3M has won 6 temporary restraining orders and 4 preliminary injunction orders from courts that halted defendants' unlawful actions.

3M noted that it has resolved cases when the defendants have agreed to immediately stop improper behavior. 3M has provided referrals to federal and state law enforcement officials, help that has led to criminal charges filed against several bad actors.

Online, 3M successfully secured the removal of more than 7,000 websites with fraudulent or counterfeit product offerings and more than 10,000 false or deceptive social media posts to date.

3M stated that it has not, and will not, increase the prices of its respirators as a result of the pandemic. Any damages it recover in lawsuits are donated to COVID-19 relief efforts at nonprofit organizations, including Direct Relief.

