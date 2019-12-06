US Markets

3M exploring $1 bln sale of drug delivery systems unit -Bloomberg

Contributors
Amal S Reuters
Dominic Roshan K.L. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Mike Blake / Reuters

Industrial conglomerate 3M Co is exploring a sale of its drug delivery systems unit, which could fetch around $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Adds details on drug delivery business

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Industrial conglomerate 3M Co MMM.N is exploring a sale of its drug delivery systems unit, which could fetch around $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company is currently working with an adviser to run an auction process for the business, Bloomberg reported, adding that the business is likely to draw interest from private equity firms.

Shares of the company rose about 4% to $171.01 in morning trading.

3M's drug delivery business, which manufacturers inhalers and skin patches, accounted for about 1.4% of the company's 2018 revenue of $32.77 billion. Sales from the business were flat on an organic local currency basis in the recently reported third quarter.

The company, known for its Scotch tapes and Post-it notes, reported third-quarter revenue well below analysts' estimates and cut its full-year profit forecast in October, signaling that American corporations are suffering from the protracted trade war with China.

3M did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Amal S and Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Anil D'silva)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0536;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular