3M explores $3.5 bln sale of food safety unit - Bloomberg News

Sept 22 (Reuters) - 3M Co MMM.N is working with advisers on the sale of its food safety business, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The unit could fetch about $3.5 billion, the report said.

3M did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.