3M explores $3.5 bln sale of food safety unit - Bloomberg News

3M Co is working with advisers on the sale of its food safety business, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The unit could fetch about $3.5 billion, the report said.

3M did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

