3M explores $3.5 bln sale of food safety unit - Bloomberg News
Sept 22 (Reuters) - 3M Co MMM.N is working with advisers on the sale of its food safety business, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The unit could fetch about $3.5 billion, the report said.
3M did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
