3M Explores $3.5 Bln Sale Of Food Safety Division : Report

(RTTNews) - 3M Co. (MMM) is working with advisers on a potential sale of its food safety unit in a deal that could fetch about $3.5 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The unit sells test kits and other products to help foodmakers monitor sanitation and allergens.

MMM closed Tuesday regular trading at $162.34, up $0.98 or 0.61 percent. But in the after hours trading, the stock was down $0.44 or 0.27 percent.

