3M Expects October Sales To Be Flat To Up Slightly - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, 3M Co. (MMM) said its guidance for the full-year 2020 remains withdrawn as it is not able to estimate the full duration, magnitude and pace of recovery across its diverse end markets with reasonable accuracy, due to the continued evolving and uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company had withdrawn its fiscal 2020 outlook in late April, due to COVID-19 impact and end-market uncertainty.

The company will continue to provide its monthly reporting of sales information through the end of the year to provide transparency on its ongoing business performance.

For October, the company estimates total sales to be flat to up low-single digits year-on-year. This estimate includes the anticipated impact of one fewer business day in October 2020 versus October 2019.

