3M Earnings Preview: What to Expect

April 15, 2025 — 05:08 pm EDT

With a market cap of $73.3 billion, 3M Company (MMM) is a diversified technology company that manufactures and markets a variety of products and services. The Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company operates through Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, and Consumer segments.

The company is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, Apr. 22. Ahead of this event, analysts project MMM to report a non-GAAP profit of $1.77 per share, down a notable 25.9% from $2.39 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. On a positive note, the company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For the full fiscal 2025, analysts forecast 3M Company to report an adjusted EPS of $7.73, marking an increase of 5.9% from $7.30 reported in fiscal 2024. In fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to grow nearly 7% year-over-year to $8.27 per share.

Shares of MMM have gained nearly 49% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outpacing the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX5.5% uptick and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI3.3% returns during the same time frame.

Shares of 3M rose 4.2% following its release of solid Q4 2024 results on Jan. 21. The company reported adjusted sales of $5.8 billion, with organic growth up 2.1% year-over-year, driven by higher demand for industrial adhesives, tapes, and electronics. Also, adjusted EPS came in at $1.68, surpassing Wall Street expectations and marking a 1.2% increase over the estimate. In addition, for fiscal 2025, 3M Company expects total adjusted sales growth of 0.5% to 1.5% and adjusted EPS to range between $7.60 and $7.90.

Analysts' consensus view on MMM is somewhat optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 16 analysts covering the stock, 10 suggest a "Strong Buy," three give a "Hold," one recommends a "Moderate Sell,” and two give a “Strong Sell” rating. Its mean price target of $152.62 represents a 12.2% premium to current price levels.

Tags

