3M Earnings Preview: Recent $MMM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

3M ($MMM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,814,695,149 and earnings of $1.78 per share.

3M Insider Trading Activity

3M insiders have traded $MMM stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL F ROMAN (Chairman of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 94,874 shares for an estimated $14,345,461 .

. KEVIN H RHODES (EVP, Chief Legal Off & Secret) sold 6,743 shares for an estimated $1,010,415

CHRISTIAN T JR GORALSKI (Group President) sold 6,318 shares for an estimated $944,069

JOHN PATRICK BANOVETZ (Executive Vice President) sold 4,798 shares for an estimated $726,249

ZOE L DICKSON (EVP & Chief HR Officer) sold 3,634 shares for an estimated $542,957

THERESA E REINSETH (Sr Vice President & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,342 shares for an estimated $478,165 .

. VICTORIA CLARKE (EVP & Chief Public Affairs Off) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,750 shares for an estimated $269,878 .

. RODRIGUEZ BEATRIZ KARINA CHAVEZ (Group President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,645 shares for an estimated $247,163.

3M Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 765 institutional investors add shares of 3M stock to their portfolio, and 968 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

3M Government Contracts

We have seen $98,046,911 of award payments to $MMM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

3M Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MMM stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 03/12.

on 03/12. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/30, 01/21 and 0 sales.

3M Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MMM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/23/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024

3M Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MMM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MMM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $160.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Markus Mittermaier from UBS set a target price of $184.0 on 11/12/2024

on 11/12/2024 Andrew Obin from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $160.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $100.0 on 10/23/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.