3M Earnings: Fundamentals and Capital Returns to Drive Highs in 2026

3M’s (NYSE: MMM) Q4 2025 results and 2026 guidance update failed to trigger a rally; however, they align with a long-term outlook for quality and capital returns that has this market on track to set fresh all-time highs this year.

The critical takeaways are that sustainable growth is back on the table and that margins are improving, underpinning the outlook for capital returns and long-term growth. The stock can pull back or correct in this scenario, but it is unlikely to reverse its course; dips are buying opportunities, and higher highs are expected to be set routinely over time.

As-Expected Results Align With Long-Term Outlook

3M’s Q4 results weren’t robust, but they do align with the long-term forecast, which expects sustained, modest growth and margin improvement. The company grew revenue by an expected 2.1%, underpinned by 2.2% organic growth, offset by a slight impairment from divestitures. Growth was driven by the Industrial segment, up 6.3%, while the Transportation and Consumer segments posted slight declines.

The company widened its margins significantly, resulting in a 140 basis-point improvement in the adjusted operating margin, a 9% increase in adjusted earnings per share (EPS), and $1.3 billion in free cash flow.

Adjusted operating margin topped 21% for the quarter and approached 23.5% for the year, running in the high-end of its historical range with additional improvement expected in the upcoming year.

More significantly, the adjusted EPS topped consensus by more than 160 basis points and is expected to grow in 2026.

Guidance is similar to the results. The company’s forecasted 4% growth and $8.60 EPS midpoint are solid, but, as expected, they provide no impetus for the market to buy. However, these figures sustain the company’s financial health, its ability to invest in growth, and its return of capital to shareholders, which are the driving forces of stock value. 3M’s P/E valuation aligns with the broad market as of early calendar 2026, with long-term EPS forecasts suggesting a 25% stock price increase is possible relative to 2030 earnings potential.

3M’s Capital Return Is Safe

3M’s 2024 dividend cut was hard to swallow, but that is old news and central to the opportunity today. The move right-sized the payment, putting the payout ratio in the mid-30% range, which is sustainable, and opens the door to a new distribution increase cycle, given the earnings growth outlook. As it is, the company has increased the payment once since the cut and is on track to increase again in early 2026.

Cash flow and the balance sheet also enable share buybacks. The company’s cash flow in Q4 was approximately $1.3 billion, and the company spent $900 million on capital returns, including buybacks. Repurchase activity reduced the count by 1.3% in the quarter and 2% for the year, and is likely to be sustained at a similar pace in 2026. The forecast is for $5.7 billion in cash flow, 100% free cash flow conversion, and a 30% increase in adjusted free cash flow.

3M Falls Back to Critical Support Level

3M’s 2025 results and 2026 guidance triggered a 5% pullback in the stock price and set up a buying opportunity. The move aligned the market with the 150-day EMA and a prior resistance level, which may provide strong support.

The risk is that this market will fall below the EMA and enter a more protracted downdraft, but that is not anticipated. The more likely scenario is that 3M stock will wallow at or near $160, potentially pulling back to $150, before rebounding later in the year.

