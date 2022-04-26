3M Cuts FY22 Reported EPS View; Backs Adj. EPS Forecast Above Market - Update

(RTTNews) - 3M Co. (MMM), while reporting weak first-quarter profit and revenues on Tuesday, said it now expects its fiscal 2022 earnings per share to be in the range of $9.89 to $10.39, compared to a prior expectation of $10.15 to $10.65.

The update in earnings outlook reflects previously referenced first-quarter charge of $0.26 per share for Zwijndrecht-related PFAS environmental commitments.

Excluding Zwijndrecht investment, full-year 2022 financial outlook remains unchanged. Full-year 2022 adjusted earnings is still expected to be in the range of $10.75 to $11.25 per share.

On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $10.31 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's full-year organic sales growth and free cash flow conversion ranges remain unchanged.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.