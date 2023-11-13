News & Insights

Markets
MMM

3M Concludes Sale Of LEAP III Brand To DAC Technologies

November 13, 2023 — 09:33 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Manufacturer of industrial products and solutions 3M Co. (MMM) on Monday announced that it has completed the sale of the LEAP III brand to DAC technologies. The financial details of the transaction were not divulged.

As part of the sale agreement, both companies have entered into an exclusive supply agreement where 3M will supply base component material from which LEAP III pads are made to DAC technologies.

LEAP III pads are blocking pads that are used to edge lenses in the finishing department of optical wholesale labs and optical retailers.

The acquisition was closed on October 30.

Currently, 3M shares are trading at $92.33, down 0.51% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MMM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.