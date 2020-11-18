3M Company (MMM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

3M Company (MMM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 12, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MMM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MMM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $173.64, the dividend yield is 3.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMM was $173.64, representing a -4.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $182.55 and a 52.26% increase over the 52 week low of $114.04.

MMM is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Stryker Corporation (SYK) and Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX). MMM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.53. Zacks Investment Research reports MMM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.87%, compared to an industry average of -18.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MMM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MMM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MMM as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD)

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)

Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

iShares Trust (IYJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VIS with an increase of 33.09% over the last 100 days. DJD has the highest percent weighting of MMM at 4.57%.

