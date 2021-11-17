3M Company (MMM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

3M Company (MMM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MMM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MMM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $183.37, the dividend yield is 3.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMM was $183.37, representing a -12.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $208.95 and a 12.24% increase over the 52 week low of $163.38.

MMM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.19. Zacks Investment Research reports MMM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.95%, compared to an industry average of 32%.

Interested in gaining exposure to MMM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MMM as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA)

iShares Global Industrials ETF (EXI)

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (WLDR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VSDA with an increase of 5.96% over the last 100 days. DJD has the highest percent weighting of MMM at 4.45%.

