3M Company (MMM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

3M Company (MMM) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MMM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.68% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $203.03, the dividend yield is 2.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMM was $203.03, representing a -2.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $208.95 and a 40.41% increase over the 52 week low of $144.60.

MMM is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG). MMM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.8. Zacks Investment Research reports MMM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.34%, compared to an industry average of 19.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MMM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MMM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MMM as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW)

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV)

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DJD with an increase of 19.39% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MMM at 4.97%.

