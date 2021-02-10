3M Company (MMM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

3M Company (MMM) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MMM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.68% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMM was $180.94, representing a -3.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $187.27 and a 58.66% increase over the 52 week low of $114.04.

MMM is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Stryker Corporation (SYK) and Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX). MMM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.25. Zacks Investment Research reports MMM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.33%, compared to an industry average of -7.6%.

Interested in gaining exposure to MMM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MMM as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD)

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

VictoryShares Protect America ETF (SHLD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SCHD with an increase of 16.82% over the last 100 days. DJD has the highest percent weighting of MMM at 4.49%.

