3M Company (MMM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

3M Company (MMM) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 12, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MMM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MMM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $163.97, the dividend yield is 3.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMM was $163.97, representing a -10.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $182.55 and a 43.78% increase over the 52 week low of $114.04.

MMM is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) and Stryker Corporation (SYK). MMM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.82. Zacks Investment Research reports MMM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -9.58%, compared to an industry average of -18.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MMM Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MMM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MMM as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VIS with an increase of 31.57% over the last 100 days. DJD has the highest percent weighting of MMM at 4.34%.

