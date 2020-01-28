3M Co. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - 3M Co. (MMM) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $0.97 billion, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $1.35 billion, or $2.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, 3M Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.14 billion or $1.95 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $8.11 billion from $7.95 billion last year.

3M Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.14 Bln. vs. $1.37 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.95 vs. $2.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.10 -Revenue (Q4): $8.11 Bln vs. $7.95 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.