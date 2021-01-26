3M Co. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - 3M Co. (MMM) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.39 billion, or $2.38 per share. This compares with $0.97 billion, or $1.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, 3M Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.39 billion or $2.38 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $8.58 billion from $8.11 billion last year.

3M Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.39 Bln. vs. $1.14 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.38 vs. $1.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.15 -Revenue (Q4): $8.58 Bln vs. $8.11 Bln last year.

