3M Co. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - 3M Co. (MMM) reported a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $1.41 billion, or $2.43 per share. This compares with $1.58 billion, or $2.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, 3M Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.41 billion or $2.43 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $8.35 billion from $7.99 billion last year.

3M Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.41 Bln. vs. $1.50 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.43 vs. $2.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.26 -Revenue (Q3): $8.35 Bln vs. $7.99 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.