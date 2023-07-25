3M Co. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for 3M Co. (MMM):

Earnings: -$6.84 billion in Q2 vs. $78 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$12.35 in Q2 vs. $0.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, 3M Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.20 billion or $2.17 per share for the period.

Revenue: $8.33 billion in Q2 vs. $8.70 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.60 to $9.10

