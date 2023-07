(RTTNews) - 3M Co. (MMM) shares are gaining more than 5 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company raised its full-year adjusted earning guidance in the range of $8.60-$9.10 per share. Analysts are looking for $7.75 per share.

Currently, shares are at $109.49, up 5 percent from the previous closing of $104.27 on a volume of 2,294,214.

