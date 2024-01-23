3M Co. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - 3M Co. (MMM) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $945 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $541 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, 3M Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.34 billion or $2.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $8.01 billion from $8.08 billion last year.

3M Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $945 Mln. vs. $541 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.70 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $8.01 Bln vs. $8.08 Bln last year.

