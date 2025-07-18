3M Co. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - 3M Co. (MMM) reported earnings for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $723 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $1.145 billion, or $2.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, 3M Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.170 million or $2.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.4% to $6.344 billion from $6.255 billion last year.

3M Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $723 Mln. vs. $1.145 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.34 vs. $2.07 last year. -Revenue: $6.344 Bln vs. $6.255 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.75 to $8.00

