3M Co. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for 3M Co. (MMM):

Earnings: $1.145 billion in Q2 vs. -$6.841 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $2.07 in Q2 vs. -$12.35 in the same period last year. Excluding items, 3M Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.070 billion or $1.93 per share for the period.

Revenue: $6.255 billion in Q2 vs. $6.283 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.00 to $7.30

