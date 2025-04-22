Markets
3M Co. Q1 Income Climbs

April 22, 2025 — 06:40 am EDT

(RTTNews) - 3M Co. (MMM) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.116 billion, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $928 million, or $1.27 per share, last year.

Excluding items, 3M Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.028 billion or $1.88 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.0% to $5.954 billion from $6.016 billion last year.

3M Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.116 Bln. vs. $928 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.04 vs. $1.27 last year. -Revenue: $5.954 Bln vs. $6.016 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.60-$7.90

