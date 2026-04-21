3M Co. Profit Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - 3M Co. (MMM) revealed earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $653 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $1.116 billion, or $2.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, 3M Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.140 billion or $2.14 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to $6.030 billion from $5.954 billion last year.

3M Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $653 Mln. vs. $1.116 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.23 vs. $2.04 last year. -Revenue: $6.030 Bln vs. $5.954 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.50 To $ 8.70

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