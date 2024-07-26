News & Insights

3M Boosts FY24 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, 3M Co. (MMM) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2024, while maintaining total sales and organic sales growth outlook.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $7.00 to $7.30 per share, up from its prior forecast range of $6.80 to $7.30 per share. The company continues to expect total sales between a decline of 0.25 percent and growth of 1.75 percent, with organic sales growth between flat and 2.0 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.17 per share on a net sales decline of 25.10 percent to $23.52 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

