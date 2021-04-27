3M beat sales estimates on pandemic-driven demand for personal safety products
Compares with estimates, adds net sales
April 27 (Reuters) - 3M Co MMM.N beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as people bought more personal safety products to stave off potential coronavirus infection.
The company's N95 masks, which provide a high level of filtration against airborne contaminants, as well as its home improvement and general cleaning equipment have been in high demand as the world continues to fight the new coronavirus.
Sales in the company's safety and industrial unit jumped 13.7% to $3.3 billion in the quarter ended March 31.
Net income attributable to 3M rose to $1.62 billion, or $2.77 per share, from $1.31 billion or $2.25 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 9.6% to $8.85 billion, beating analysts' average expectation of $8.47 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryMMM
