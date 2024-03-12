3M Appoints William Brown As CEO

(RTTNews) - 3M Co.(MMM) announced on Tuesday that it has appointed William Brown as chief executive officer with effect from May 1.

He succeeds Michael Roman, who was appointed to the role of executive chairman, effective from the same day.

Brown is the former chairman and CEO of L3Harris Technologies. He had served as Chairman, President, and CEO of Harris Corp. prior to its merger with L3 Technologies in 2019.

He joined Harris Corporation in November 2011 as president and chief executive officer.

Roman has served as 3M's CEO since July 2018.

