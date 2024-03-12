News & Insights

Markets
MMM

3M Appoints William Brown As CEO

March 12, 2024 — 07:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - 3M Co.(MMM) announced on Tuesday that it has appointed William Brown as chief executive officer with effect from May 1.

He succeeds Michael Roman, who was appointed to the role of executive chairman, effective from the same day.

Brown is the former chairman and CEO of L3Harris Technologies. He had served as Chairman, President, and CEO of Harris Corp. prior to its merger with L3 Technologies in 2019.

He joined Harris Corporation in November 2011 as president and chief executive officer.

Roman has served as 3M's CEO since July 2018.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MMM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.