3M Appoints Monish Patolawala To Succeed Nick Gangestad As CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - 3M Co. (MMM) announced Wednesday the appointment of Monish Patolawala as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective July 1, 2020.

Patolawala will succeed Nick Gangestad, who has announced his intention to retire. Gangestad will stay on through July 31, 2020, to ensure an orderly transition.

As CFO, Patolawala will lead 3M's global finance organization and will be responsible for accounting, treasury, financial planning and analysis, tax, and investor relations.

Patolawala, 51, is currently serving as the CFO of GE Healthcare, where he joined GE in 1994, taking leadership roles of increasing responsibility and is a financial leader with a proven track record of delivering profitable growth for various businesses within GE.

