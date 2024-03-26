3M Announces Its Investment In Hydrogen Electrolyzer Manufacturer Evoloh

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, 3M Company (MMM) announced its investment in Evoloh, a cleantech company focused on expanding the production of electrolyzers to enhance the affordability and efficiency of green hydrogen.

3M said the investment is in alignment with its dedication to climate tech solutions rooted in materials science, bolstering the growth of the hydrogen economy and advancing a shift towards clean energy.

Evoloh's electrolyzer manufacturing approach uses core components made of easily accessible materials such as steel, plastic, and aluminum. This results in cost-effective electrolyzer modules, reducing expenses for users while generating green hydrogen as a sustainable fuel source or chemical reactant.

