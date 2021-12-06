Stocks
3M: A Trustworthy Dividend Stock, but Limited Upside

Contributor
Nikolaos Sismanis TipRanks
Published

3M (MMM), the industry leader in machinery and products for Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumers, is a mature and trustworthy business.

The company's diversified portfolio includes thousands of products available through multiple distribution channels, including directly to users and via various e-commerce and traditional wholesalers.

Powered by its dominance in the industry and the steady demand for its tools and mission-critical products, 3M features a lengthy history of healthy revenues and net income.

3M's consistent profitability and growth are exhibited in its Dividend Aristocrat status, with the company boasting a track record of 63 sequential annual dividend increases.

The stock currently yields around 3.5%, which in the current environment of ultra-low yields and increased volatility could appear rather attractive to income-oriented investors. However, 3M should not accommodate a significant upside ahead and is likely more suitable for conservative dividend growth investors. I am neutral on the stock. (See Analysts' Top Stocks on TipRanks).

Q3 Results, Dividend Growth

In its Q3 results, 3M reported organic local-currency sales growth of 6.3%, with each segment posting a growth rate at a minimum in the mid-to-high single digits.

Safety & Industrial sales came in 7.2% higher to $3.2 billion, driven by higher sales in abrasives, industrial adhesives, tapes, electrical markets, and growth in the Asia Pacific and the Americas.

Transportation & Electronics also posted satisfactory numbers, as sales expanded 5.8% to $2.5 billion. Health Care grew 4.1% to $2.2 billion, recovering completely from COVID-19's previous challenges. 3M took advantage of its enhanced cash flows to deleverage, reducing its long-term debt by around $1.8 billion to $16.2 billion.

In the previous quarter, management was mostly worried about the prices of raw materials going up significantly. With a clearer picture now, it has narrowed its guidance for Fiscal Year 2021, forecasting EPS in the range of $9.70 to $9.90 (previously $9.70 to $10.10).

3M's current dividend payout ratio stands at around 58%. In my view, this is a rather healthy ratio, allowing for comfortable future dividend hikes ahead.

However, investors should not anticipate impressive dividend increases ahead. 3M's two latest DPS hikes were by 2% and 1%, respectively, which is somewhat underwhelming in my view, as these hikes don't even cover for inflation.

3M is very mature, with insignificant growth avenues. If management is to maintain a robust payout ratio, I doubt dividend per share hikes will exceed an annualized CAGR of around 3% going forward.

The Valuation

From a yield perspective, few companies feature ~3.5% yield with such a strong dividend growth track record, deep moat, and top-notch expertise in the industry as 3M.

Based on the midpoint of management's guidance, the stock is trading at a P/E of 17.4x, which is not really a cheap multiple considering that net income is likely to only humbly expand in the coming years.

That said, 3M is a quality business that is quite unlikely to slash its dividend even during adverse economic environments. I consider the company a trustworthy income generator for income-oriented portfolios.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, 3M has a Hold consensus rating, based on one Buy, seven Holds, and three Sells assigned in the past three months. At $189.60, the average 3M price target implies 10.86% upside potential.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Nikolaos Sismanis did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Nikolaos Sismanis did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

