3M: A Trustworthy Dividend Stock, but Limited Upside

3M (MMM), the industry leader in machinery and products for Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumers, is a mature and trustworthy business.

The company's diversified portfolio includes thousands of products available through multiple distribution channels, including directly to users and via various e-commerce and traditional wholesalers.

Powered by its dominance in the industry and the steady demand for its tools and mission-critical products, 3M features a lengthy history of healthy revenues and net income.

3M's consistent profitability and growth are exhibited in its Dividend Aristocrat status, with the company boasting a track record of 63 sequential annual dividend increases.

The stock currently yields around 3.5%, which in the current environment of ultra-low yields and increased volatility could appear rather attractive to income-oriented investors. However, 3M should not accommodate a significant upside ahead and is likely more suitable for conservative dividend growth investors. I am neutral on the stock. (See Analysts' Top Stocks on TipRanks).

Q3 Results, Dividend Growth

In its Q3 results, 3M reported organic local-currency sales growth of 6.3%, with each segment posting a growth rate at a minimum in the mid-to-high single digits.

Safety & Industrial sales came in 7.2% higher to $3.2 billion, driven by higher sales in abrasives, industrial adhesives, tapes, electrical markets, and growth in the Asia Pacific and the Americas.

Transportation & Electronics also posted satisfactory numbers, as sales expanded 5.8% to $2.5 billion. Health Care grew 4.1% to $2.2 billion, recovering completely from COVID-19's previous challenges. 3M took advantage of its enhanced cash flows to deleverage, reducing its long-term debt by around $1.8 billion to $16.2 billion.

In the previous quarter, management was mostly worried about the prices of raw materials going up significantly. With a clearer picture now, it has narrowed its guidance for Fiscal Year 2021, forecasting EPS in the range of $9.70 to $9.90 (previously $9.70 to $10.10).

3M's current dividend payout ratio stands at around 58%. In my view, this is a rather healthy ratio, allowing for comfortable future dividend hikes ahead.

However, investors should not anticipate impressive dividend increases ahead. 3M's two latest DPS hikes were by 2% and 1%, respectively, which is somewhat underwhelming in my view, as these hikes don't even cover for inflation.

3M is very mature, with insignificant growth avenues. If management is to maintain a robust payout ratio, I doubt dividend per share hikes will exceed an annualized CAGR of around 3% going forward.

The Valuation

From a yield perspective, few companies feature ~3.5% yield with such a strong dividend growth track record, deep moat, and top-notch expertise in the industry as 3M.

Based on the midpoint of management's guidance, the stock is trading at a P/E of 17.4x, which is not really a cheap multiple considering that net income is likely to only humbly expand in the coming years.

That said, 3M is a quality business that is quite unlikely to slash its dividend even during adverse economic environments. I consider the company a trustworthy income generator for income-oriented portfolios.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, 3M has a Hold consensus rating, based on one Buy, seven Holds, and three Sells assigned in the past three months. At $189.60, the average 3M price target implies 10.86% upside potential.

