3iQ’s Canadian Bitcoin Fund Hits C$1B in Market Cap

The bitcoin fund from Canada’s 3iq Corp (TSX:QBTC.U), listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, has reached over CA$1 billion (US$785 million) in market capitalization.

  • Digital asset manager 3iq Corp’s QBTC fund passed another milestone, reaching CA$1 billion in net asset value on Jan. 14.
  • The first bitcoin fund listed in Canada, 3iQ spent three years in dialogue with the Ontario Securities Commission before it received approval for its fund.
  • The Gibraltar Stock Exchange listed 3iQ’s closed-end fund in September, five months after it was first listed in Toronto.
  • On Monday, Arxnovum Investments Inc. filed documents for the “Arxnovum Bitcoin ETF” applying to list on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker “BIT.U.”
  • Shaun Cumby, CEO of Arxnovum Investments, who previously held the position of CIO at 3iq Corp, was behind the launch of QBTC.U.

