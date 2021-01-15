3iQ’s Canadian Bitcoin Fund Hits C$1B in Market Cap

The bitcoin fund from Canada’s 3iq Corp (TSX:QBTC.U), listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, has reached over CA$1 billion (US$785 million) in market capitalization.

Digital asset manager 3iq Corp’s QBTC fund passed another milestone, reaching CA$1 billion in net asset value on Jan. 14.

The first bitcoin fund listed in Canada, 3iQ spent three years in dialogue with the Ontario Securities Commission before it received approval for its fund.

The Gibraltar Stock Exchange listed 3iQ’s closed-end fund in September, five months after it was first listed in Toronto.

On Monday, Arxnovum Investments Inc. filed documents for the “Arxnovum Bitcoin ETF” applying to list on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker “BIT.U.”

Shaun Cumby, CEO of Arxnovum Investments, who previously held the position of CIO at 3iq Corp, was behind the launch of QBTC.U.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.