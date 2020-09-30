3iQ’s Bitcoin Fund Gets Second Listing of 2020 – This Time on Gibraltar’s Stock Exchange

The Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX) has listed 3iQÃ¢ÂÂs closed-end fund, five months after it was first listed in Toronto.

GSX announced Tuesday that The Bitcoin Fund, which provides institutional investors with exposure to bitcoin through a regulated asset class, is now ready for trading.

Essentially structured as an exchange-traded product (ETP), the underlying assets are held by exchange and custody provider Gemini.

In a statement, 3iQÃ¢ÂÂs president and CEO, Fred Pye, said the listing would open the fund to European institutional investors, including pension and sovereign wealth funds.

Based in Canada, 3iQ spent three years in dialogue with the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) before it received approval for its fund.

The Toronto Stock Exchange listed The Bitcoin Fund in April of this year.

GSX has shown much interest in cryptocurrencies and launched a blockchain trading subsidiary, now based in Estonia, in late 2017.

Earlier this year, the bourse also launched its "GRID" platform, which allows clients to create and issue tokenized securities.

Since 2018, GibraltarÃ¢ÂÂs authorities have taken the usual approach of relying on nine guiding principles to regulate digital assets.

Earlier this month, the territory updated its regulatory guidance to say crypto derivative products came with much more risk than the underlying assets themselves

See also: ItÃ¢ÂÂs Tough Getting Approved in Gibraltar, Says Green-Lighted Crypto Derivatives Exchange

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.