3i Infrastructure Announces 9.2% Return For Year

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) announced a 9.2% return for the year, delivery of the fiscal year 2021 dividend of 9.8 pence and a 6.6% increase in the target dividend for fiscal year 2022 to 10.45 pence per share.

The company said it is confident in its ability to deliver long-term sustainable returns, and to have a positive impact on its portfolio companies and their stakeholders.

The company generated a total return of 206 million pounds in the year ended 31 March 2021, or 9.2% on opening NAV, in line with the target of 8% to 10% per annum to be achieved over the medium term.

Following the payment of the interim dividend of 4.9 pence per share in January 2021, the Board is recommending a final dividend for the year of 4.9 pence per share. It expects the final dividend to be paid on 12 July 2021.

The company announced a total dividend target for the year ending 31 March 2022 of 10.45 pence per share, representing an increase of 6.6%.

