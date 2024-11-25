3i Group upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded 3i Group (TGOPY) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of 4,069 GBp, up from 3,192 GBp. The firm sees consensus revision risks moving to the upside for the company. 3i offers “attractive compounding appeal, particularly given uncertainties on the macro path in Europe,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TGOPY:
- 3i Group (TGOPY) Announces Q1 Dividend: Read On for Important Dates
- 3i Group price target raised to 4,200 GBp from 4,140 GBp at Citi
- 3i Group price target raised to 4,044 GBp from 4,037 GBp at Deutsche Bank
- 3i Group Reports Strong Half-Year Financial Performance
- 3i Group upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.