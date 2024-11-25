News & Insights

3i Group upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

November 25, 2024 — 04:35 am EST

Morgan Stanley upgraded 3i Group (TGOPY) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of 4,069 GBp, up from 3,192 GBp. The firm sees consensus revision risks moving to the upside for the company. 3i offers “attractive compounding appeal, particularly given uncertainties on the macro path in Europe,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

